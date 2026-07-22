Dayton Dragons overcome 6-run deficit to beat Cedar Rapids in 10 innings

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons overcame a big deficit to win in extra innings on Tuesday night.

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The Dragons trailed 6-0 and dealt with a rain delay of almost 90 minutes.

But Jacob Friend’s sacrifice fly completed a 14-13 come-behind-win at Day Air Ballpark.

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Cedar Rapids hit four home runs over the first three innings to build a 6-0 lead.

Dayton came back to tie it at 7-7 in the fifth inning.

But the Kernels scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to reclaim a 9-7 lead. The Dragons responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-9 advantage.

Cedar Rapids scored four unanswered runs to take a 13-10 lead. Dayton scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at 13-13.

The Dragons held Cedar Rapids scoreless in the top of the tenth. Julio Carreras stole third base with one out in the bottom of the tenth. Two batters later, Friend’s sacrifice fly won it for Dayton.

The two teams continue a six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS!!! 🌕



Dragons complete the comeback in extras after being down by as many as 6 runs! pic.twitter.com/dCwqBeqlET — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) July 22, 2026

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