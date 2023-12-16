Dayton Children’s hosting holiday toy drive, drop-off today

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital will be hosting a holiday toy drive and drop-off today.

It will take place at the Dayton Children’s warehouse at the 100 block of North Keowee Street today from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

The hospital is working in partnership with Planes Moving and Storage.

If you are going, look out for Dayton Children’s signs and banners that will direct you to the drive-thru.

Volunteers are asking that you open the trunk so they can unload the trunk full of gifts.

For more information, visit this website.

