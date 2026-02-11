Dayton Children’s to acquire local pediatric practice

URBANA — Dayton Children’s Hospital will acquire Mercy Health’s pediatric practice in Urbana and its rehabilitation services in Springfield in early March.

As part of the agreement, both medical entities will be renamed Dayton Children’s.

Families currently receiving care at these locations will continue to see the same providers and therapists, as officials stated there will be no disruption to established patient relationships.

Staff members at the Urbana and Springfield locations will officially become Dayton Children’s employees on March 9, 2026.

