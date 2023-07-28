Dayton Celtic Festival begins today, goes on all weekend

DAYTON — The Dayton Celtic Festival gets underway later today.
The festival will run all weekend at Riverscape MetroPark.
It will start today at 5:30 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. tonight.
The festival continues tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. and then 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday.
People can enjoy live music, Irish dancing, traditional Irish food, and workshops.
Admission to the festival is free.
