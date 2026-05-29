Dayton among Top 30 cities for dog attacks on mail carriers, USPS says

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is ranked among the Top 30 cities for dog attacks on postal workers.

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The United States Postal Service (USPS) ranked Dayton No. 28 when it comes to dog bites and dog incidents in 2025, according to its website.

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Dayton had 19 dog attacks last year.

Two other Ohio cities rank in the Top 20.

Cincinnati is No. 12 with 29 dog attacks, while Columbus is No. 16 with 26 dog attacks, USPS said.

Los Angeles had the most dog bites with 70.

The post office said that people might not get their mail if dogs make carriers feel unsafe.

Next month, USPS will launch a month-long dog-bite awareness campaign.

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