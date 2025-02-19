Dayton among most expensive cities in U.S. for winter home heating

DAYTON — A new study says Dayton is one of the most expensive cities to heat a home in the winter.

A study by the home improvement site Home Gnome found that the Dayton area is the second most expensive place in the country to heat a home in the winter. The most expensive city is Cleveland.

Toledo and Akron are ranked eight and nine, respectively. Columbus sits just outside the top 10 at number 11.

The study looked at three main areas: energy costs, cost inflators, and lack of energy efficiency.

The Dayton area was marked high for the somewhat harsh winters and older homes, as well as the lack of the latest energy-efficient technology.

Home Gnome has suggestions on how to bring your bill down, including cleaning your air ducts and filters to maximize energy efficiency.

They also suggest recaulking your windows every five years and investing in weatherproof windows. Some find that can save 30 to 50 percent in energy bills.

Ohio also has programs to help those struggling to pay their energy bills. More information can be found here.

