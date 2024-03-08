Daylight Savings Time 2024: time changes can lead to drowsy driving, AAA says

OHIO — AAA is warning drivers this weekend’s Daylight Savings Time can lead to some issues for drivers.

>>RELATED: Daylight saving time 2024: When do we change our clocks and spring forward?

Daylight Savings Time is on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m., and the darker mornings and the lost hour of sleep will lead to more drowsy drivers, according to a AAA spokesperson.

“When the time changes, sleep cycles get interrupted, and drivers can be more tired than they realize,” says Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “Losing one hour of sleep takes an adjustment, and drivers need to prepare by getting more rest, especially on Sunday.”

A study says that 18% of all traffic deaths between 2017 and 2021 involved drowsy driving and accounted for nearly 30,000 deaths, a Foundation study said.

As many as 6,725 lives were claimed by drowsy drivers alone in 2021, AAA said.

“It’s worse than we thought,” said William Van Tassell, Ph. D., Manager, AAA Driver Training Programs. “With the time change coming up this weekend, there will be more people driving with less sleep.”

A study in 2020 found deadly crashes increased six the week after clocks spring forward one hour.

©2024 Cox Media Group