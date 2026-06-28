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Dangerous feels like temperatures coming with the first heat wave of the year

By Ryan Marando
The first big heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley
By Ryan Marando

DAYTON — Every single day this upcoming work week has temperatures in the 90s, but it will feel much warmer with the tropical humidity in place too. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The first big heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

A heat wave, for our area, is defined as three days or more in a row with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees or more. We will likely have our first heat wave of the season with five days of 90s.

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The real, dangerous part is when you take account for the sweltering humidity. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be climbing into the mid 70s. This will create feels like temperatures in the triple digits for a few hours each afternoon. Our bodies aren’t used to this big heat yet.

The first big heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

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If you work outside or plan to be outside for a while this week, take frequent breaks in the air conditioning and stay hydrated with cool water.

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