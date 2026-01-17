Dangerous cold is coming with the most sunshine

DAYTON — Get ready for another arctic blast with air temperatures in the single digits and highs in the teens plus wind chills dropping well below zero. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Some of the coldest air so far this season is moving in Sunday through Tuesday. Tuesday, being the coldest, is going to be the brightest day!

Of course, it’s all about the wind chills! The feels like temperatures are stuck in the single digits all day long Sunday and Monday. Tuesday morning will have wind chill values ranging from -15 to -10! That’s in the dangerous category. If you plan to be outside for a good amount of time, cover all exposed skin as hypothermia and frostbite can set in fast!

Our next big system will bring a cold front and snow showers Wednesday night and very early Thursday morning. It has a positive effect bringing more seasonable weather to end this work week.

