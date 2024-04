EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning that the 49-year-old woman missing since Friday has been located.

Amy Evans was located by investigators out of the area late Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. They met with her to verify that she was safe.

Additional details were not released.

Amy Evans Missing Person Vehicle This is the vehicle believed to have picked up Amy Evans on Friday evening, the Preble County Sheriff's Office said. Evans is now listed by the sheriff's office as a critical missing. (Courtesy: Preble County Sheriff's Office)





