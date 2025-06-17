County gets $3.4M in funding to clean up unsafe abandoned sites

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Land Bank has been granted millions in state funding to clean up hazardous, abandoned sites.
The county was awarded $3.4 million by the Ohio Department of Development to fund cleanup programs at five environmentally contaminated brownfield sites.
The sites are located in Dayton, Trotwood, Kettering, and Farmersville.
They include:
- Former Cheerheart Cleaners, 2659 Patterson Rd
- Twyman Building, 2728 West Third St.
- Advanced Mold & Tool Company, 4147 Gardendale Ave.
- Former Valley View Junior High School, 202 Jackson St.
- Former Salem Mall Sears, 5200 Salem Ave.
Some of the work planned for these sites includes removing asbestos-containing materials, building demolition, and revitalization efforts.
The remediated sites will meet the health and safety standards required for reuse and redevelopment.
