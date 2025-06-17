County gets $3.4M in funding to clean up unsafe abandoned sites

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Land Bank has been granted millions in state funding to clean up hazardous, abandoned sites.

The county was awarded $3.4 million by the Ohio Department of Development to fund cleanup programs at five environmentally contaminated brownfield sites.

The sites are located in Dayton, Trotwood, Kettering, and Farmersville.

They include:

Former Cheerheart Cleaners, 2659 Patterson Rd

Twyman Building, 2728 West Third St.

Advanced Mold & Tool Company, 4147 Gardendale Ave.

Former Valley View Junior High School, 202 Jackson St.

Former Salem Mall Sears, 5200 Salem Ave.

Some of the work planned for these sites includes removing asbestos-containing materials, building demolition, and revitalization efforts.

The remediated sites will meet the health and safety standards required for reuse and redevelopment.

