Country and R&B legends part of first concerts announced for Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair has announced the first round of concerts that will be appearing at the 2024 fair.

Country legends Alabama, along with R&B favorites The Ohio Players and Midnight Star will grace the state at the Celeste Center this summer.

Alabama will appear on July 25, along with special guest Jade Eagleson at 7 p.m. The Columbus, Ohio, stop is part of the band’s 2024 Roll On North American Tour presented by Kenworth. Tickets are $75 and $65 and will go on sale Friday, February 23.

The Ohio Players and Midnight Star will appear on August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this show also go on sale Friday, February 23, and are listed for $33 and $23.

Tickets purchased in advance include fair admission.

According to the fair’s website, more concert announcements are expected on March 5, March 19, April 2, and April 16.

