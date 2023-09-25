Coroner IDs Dayton woman killed after crashing truck in overpass wall

DAYTON — A Dayton woman is dead after a crash earlier this month.

Jacquelyn Williams, 58, died following a crash in Dayton on Sept. 17, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and a Dayton Police crash report.

Williams was driving a black 2019 Ford Ranger westbound on Lakeside Drive when she failed to stop at a red light at South Gettysburg Avenue and crashed into the raised curb and an overpass wall. She was believed to be traveling at an “excessive rate of speed” at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

