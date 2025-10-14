Coroner IDs 5-year-old girl killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — The five-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Dayton last week has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the shooting and the victim. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Legaci Taylor was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Taylor was killed in a shooting on Nicholas Road on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police responded around 9:20 p.m. on Friday to the 3000 block of Nicholas Road on reports of a shooting.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers he and his daughter had been shot, but could not speak long out of fear.

The gunfire began just after Taylor was placed in her car seat. Police said the father took her out of the seat as the gunfire happened and ran for safety inside the home after being shot in the foot himself.

“We don’t know at what point she was struck, whether it was inside the vehicle or not,” Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said. “We do know gunfire erupted while she was sitting in a vehicle and he was getting ready to leave.”

Both Taylor and her father were rushed to local hospitals, but Sheldon confirmed on Monday that Taylor died from her injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives. or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group