Cool nights, pleasant weekend days ahead

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Friday! Sure is nice to see another day of wall to wall sunshine. This morning started out a bit on the cool side across the Miami Valley, with Dayton dropping to 49 degrees.

Late May Chill

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Around the Miami Valley, we had lows as cool as 46 in Urbana and Wapakoneta. Those are a couple of our traditional cooler spots. Only a few spots avoided the middle to upper 40s this morning.

Lows

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather will be a full 180 degrees different when it comes to rain. We have zero rain in the forecast with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Weekend

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Moon

With cool, clear nights ahead this weekend it brings a great chance to check out the 2nd full moon of the month. This will go down as a “blue” moon since it is the second one in a month, however the moon is not actually going to be blue. The moon is officially full as of 4:45 AM Sunday morning.

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