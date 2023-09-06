Construction project to impact major Greene County road for next 2 weeks

GREENE COUNTY — A construction project will impact drivers in Greene County for the next couple of weeks.

A milling project is taking place on Dayton Yellow Springs Road between the city limits of Fairborn and Yellow Springs, the Greene County Engineer’s Office announced Tuesday.

The project is expected to last two weeks, weather and equipment permitting.

Dayton Yellow Springs Road will be under construction between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, according to the engineer’s office.

Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and drivers can expect delays.

Dayton Yellow Springs Road received over $470,000 in federal funding while Federal Road got $750,000 toward an estimated $2.3 million paving project, the engineer’s office stated.

The John R. Jurgensen Company started milling Dayton Yellow Springs Road on Tuesday.

