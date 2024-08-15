Construction begins on phase 1 of multi-million dollar River District Project

WEST CARROLLTON — Expect more orange barrels and a new traffic pattern as one city looks to upgrade its River District.

Construction crews took to East Dixie Drive and Manchester Road to begin work to put in a right-turn lane and add sidewalks.

“We’ve installed a temporary roadway and a temporary signalized intersection as well, to ensure that they have smooth and easy access throughout the construction period,” Amber Holloway, West Carrollton City Manager said.

Holloway said it’s just phase one of a multi-year project.

“We’re looking at it, developing out townhomes right along the river, as well as some full-service restaurants,” Holloway said.

She added there are plans for commercial retail and possibly a hotel.

The changes by the Miami River include a $5 million dam-saving project to make the river more accessible.

They plan to add a whitewater park.

“We are going to install a recreational channel where folks will be able to do river surfing and kayaking on the river,” Holloway said.

A resident said he’s a kayaker but currently has to travel for it.

“I would love to have a spot here in West Carrollton so I don’t have to go elsewhere. So I’m kind of excited about that,” Bryan Bingness said.

Holloway said the project will take multiple years, but could not give a more specific timeline at this point.

Construction from phase one is expected to last until at least September.













