‘Cold patching’ and how it helps crews repair pesky potholes quickly

DAYTON — This time of year potholes can cause massive problems for drivers.

Potholes are a problem every year but they are worse in years with dramatic temperature swings like this year.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s the freeway, a busy surface street, or a neighborhood road — they all develop potholes.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell caught up with road crews in Dayton who said they were using “cold patching” to temporarily fill holes, smooth them over, and try to protect them and machines.

It allows crews to repair holes quickly without having to heat material.

Harrison Greathouse and Chris Hughes said they fell lucky they’ve hit a few potholes but escaped damage.

>> Road crews continue work to repair potholes caused by ever-changing weather

They said the problem is worse at night when it’s hard to spot the potholes.

“I was turning left and I didn’t see it and it made a huge noise and I kept driving but I got a bubble in my tire,” Kenisha Khaira said.

The University of Dayton student paid for the problem big time and had a spare tire — something not all of us have.

Dayton crews are working to keep surface and neighborhood streets safe.

But until the weather permanently breaks, in Spring and crews can use asphalt, all these fixes are temporary.

ODOT crews will continue repairs on I-75 throughout the week.





