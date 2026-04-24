Cold front influences weekend weather

DAYTON — A cold front will slide through the Miami Valley Friday into Saturday.

Ahead of the front, storms are possible after 4 PM Friday.

A few of these storms have the potential to be strong, possibly severe. Wind is the primary threat.

Wind gusts can reach 60 MPH. Small pea-sized hail is also possible.

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Rain and storm chances will end early Saturday morning.

Gradual clearing will begin, and the weather will be perfect.

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Winds will be pulling out of the north both Saturday and Sunday.

This will cool temperatures into the low 70s, but still stay above our average of 68 degrees.

Both Saturday and Sunday will remain dry with beautiful sunshine.

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