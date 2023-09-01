City of Troy hosting Back to School Bash tonight

TROY — The City of Troy will be holding a back-to-school party for families tonight.
The First Friday Back to School Bash will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Troy Public Square, Troy Main Street wrote on social media.
AES Ohio, Metronet, Troy Police, and Fire Departments will be in attendance.
Families are encouraged to attend and grab a bite to eat.
Troy City Schools started the new school year on August 23.
Troy High School played Thursday night and beat Vandalia Butler 16-7.
