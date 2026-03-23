City announces new McDonald’s location

CARLISLE — Construction is set to begin soon on a new McDonald’s location in Carlisle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The restaurant will be located near Dairy Queen on Central Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

Construction is expected to take around three months to complete, according to the city.

During this time, residents may notice construction activity and occasional impacts in the area.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group