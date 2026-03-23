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City announces new McDonald’s location

By WHIO Staff
File photo. A McDonald's employee in North Texas is accused of charging customers' credit and debit cards twice
McDonald's employee: File photo. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )
By WHIO Staff

CARLISLE — Construction is set to begin soon on a new McDonald’s location in Carlisle.

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The restaurant will be located near Dairy Queen on Central Avenue.

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Construction is expected to take around three months to complete, according to the city.

During this time, residents may notice construction activity and occasional impacts in the area.

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