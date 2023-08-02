Children’s Memorial vandalized in Springfield; teens, parents come back to repair damage

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man said a group of teenagers vandalized his property.

Security footage posted on The Children’s Memorial Facebook page shows the alleged vandalism Tuesday afternoon.

The memorial is dedicated to two girls who were murdered by serial killer William Kessler Sapp in Springfield.

The owner of the building claims the teenagers broke several windows and spray-painted crude images out of the warehouse.

The owner of the building now claims the teenager’s parents are teaching their kids a lesson.

When he came back Wednesday he said he saw the teenagers with their parents painting over the damage they did.

He also said the parents said they were going to take care of the damage to the building.

The teenagers and their parents are expected to continue coming back until the damage is repaired.









