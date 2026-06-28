Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ohio.
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One person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multipler in Saturday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 3, 16, 28, 30, 59, and the Powerball was 11. The Powerplay multiplier was x2.
The winning ticket was sold at a Lucky Choice in Columbus, according to the Ohio Lottery.
No one won the $348 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Monday, June 29, with an estimated jackpot of $360 million.
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