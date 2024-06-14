Chance for morning showers; Dangerous heat on the way

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Lingering showers early

Record-breaking temperatures possible

Potentially the longest run of 90+ since 2021

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: A cold front slowly pulls away on Friday. This could spark off a few additional showers or rumbles of thunder, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity falls again by Friday evening.

SATURDAY: A nice day with sunshine, and low humidity but still warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Big heat arrives with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the low to middle 90s.

MONDAY: Near record heat with a high of 97 in Dayton. The record is 98. This will be dangerous heat with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Increasing humidity may allow for a pop-up storm.

TUESDAY: The heat wave continues with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values as high as 103.

WEDNESDAY: Staying hot and a bit muggy with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values as high as 104.

THURSDAY: More heat. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values up to 103.

