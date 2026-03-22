Cause under investigation after fire tears through Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — The cause of a fire that tore through a Springfield home last week remains under investigation.

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Just after 4 p.m. on March 18, firefighters were called to the southwest side of Springfield for a house fire, according to a social media post from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

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Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in a two-story wood frame duplex with reports of a person trapped.

Firefighters entered the structure and searched the first and second floors.

The person who was initially reported as being trapped was eventually accounted for as not being at home at the time of the fire, according to the social media post.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour, with no injuries to firefighters or civilians reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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