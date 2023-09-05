Cause of death determined for man involved in Dayton police use of force incident

DAYTON — A cause of death has been determined for the Dayton man at the center of a use of force investigation with the Dayton Police Department.

Antonio Lewis, 62, died on June 9th from “anoxic brain injury due to atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular response due to recent cocaine use,” the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said police believe Lewis had been in a crash on Benning Place, crashing his SUV through two fences before stopping in Gillespie Park, News Center 7 previously reported.

While waiting with two Dayton officers for medics to show up after the crash, police said Lewis became agitated, “backed himself against a cruiser and balled up his fists.”

As they were trying to get him into handcuffs, police said Lewis grabbed an officer’s taser.

Lewis could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” twice before going unconscious in body camera video released during a press conference.

Afzal previously said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determination on Lewis’ cause of death will “dictate” what Dayton police do with its investigation.

The Dayton Fire Department previously confirmed that all their personnel assigned to the incident are included in an internal Dayton fire review making sure their actions complied with department policy.

