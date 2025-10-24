Driver hits 2 parked cars, porch before hitting corner of house, police say

DAYTON — Police and firefighters are on the scene of a car that hit a home in Dayton.

The crash was reported in the 2100 block of Elsmere Avenue around 11 a.m.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing a maroon car that hit the corner of a home.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman told News Center 7 that witnesses reported seeing an elderly driver hit a parked car and then hit a porch, another parked car, and then the home.

Coleman said the driver reported feeling dizzy before losing control of the car.

The home did not sustain any major damage and was determined to be structurally sound.

A gas meter was hit and dislodged from the house. It was evaluated and determined to be safe.

The driver wasn’t injured in the crash, but was transported as a precaution.

Coleman said the driver will receive a citation.

