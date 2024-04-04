Car carrying 5 smashes into power pole in Springfield and brings down lines

SPRINGFIELD — At least five passengers, including an unknown number of children, were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Springfield on Thursday afternoon that caused a power outage for more than 1,100 customers.

Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the intersection of East Home Road and Balsam Drive about 4:45 p.m. on a report that a car hit a power pole, Springfield police Lt. Curtis said. Police arrived to find that power lines were brought down when the car hit the pole.

According to the preliminary investigation, there were children among the five people in the car, the lieutenant said. The number of children involved was not immediately available, he said.

The injuries were believed minor, the lieutenant said, and whether anyone was taken to a hospital was not certain.

First Energy was reporting at 5:30 p.m. that an estimated 1,129 customers in the area of the crash were without power. There was no immediate word when power would be restored, but the number of customers affected had dropped to 551 by just before 6 p.m.

The lieutenant said part of the intersection had been shut down because of the accident, which is under investigation.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.





