Can you help? Police searching for women accused of stealing from Victoria’s Secret

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two women accused of stealing from Victoria’s Secret.

Beavercreek Police Division said the two women entered went to the Victoria’s Secret at The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Sept. 12 around 5:55 p.m.

The women hid over $345 worth of merchandise in their purses and left the store.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call police at (937) 426-1225.

