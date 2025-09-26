Can you help? Police searching for women accused of stealing from Victoria’s Secret

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two women accused of stealing from Victoria’s Secret.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Beavercreek Police Division said the two women entered went to the Victoria’s Secret at The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Sept. 12 around 5:55 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 22-year-old man killed in Springfield shooting
- Invasive pests detected in more Miami Valley counties
- Starbucks to lay off 900 employees, close some locations
The women hid over $345 worth of merchandise in their purses and left the store.
Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call police at (937) 426-1225.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group