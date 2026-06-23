Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from local retailer

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person they say stole from a local retailer.

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On May 21st, a person entered a retail location, selected merchandise, and left without paying for the items.

If you recognize the person or have information that could help investigators, contact Officer Gee at 937-426-1225 ext. 128 or email geek@beavercreekohio.gov.

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