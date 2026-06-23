Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from local retailer

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person they say stole from a local retailer.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man wanted on federal warrant taken into custody at Brookville manufacturer
- Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note claimed mother of ‘Today’ co-anchor had died, reports say
- 55-year-old man dies in lawn mower incident
On May 21st, a person entered a retail location, selected merchandise, and left without paying for the items.
If you recognize the person or have information that could help investigators, contact Officer Gee at 937-426-1225 ext. 128 or email geek@beavercreekohio.gov.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]