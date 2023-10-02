Busy road in Clayton to be closed this week due to construction

CLAYTON — A busy road will be closed this week in the City of Clayton.

Union Road between Summersweet Drive and Westbrook Road will be closed to thru traffic starting today due to water line crossings, the city announced on social media.

The closure is expected to last between two to five days.

Drivers are asked to watch for posted signs on Union Road for the duration of the closure.





