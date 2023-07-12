Busy intersection in Washington Twp. to be closed this weekend due to construction

CENTERVILLE — Construction is set to close a busy intersection in Washington Township this weekend.

State Route 48 will be closed starting Friday, July 14, at the intersection of Nutt and Hibberd Roads, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews will be installing a left turn lane at the intersection. The road will reopen Monday, July 17th.

ODOT says drivers traveling north on Dayton Lebanon Pike should take Nutt Road to Atchison Road to E. Spring Valley Pike to get onto State Route 48.

Drivers heading south on Dayton Lebanon Pike can take Sheehan Road to W. Social Row Road to get around the closure.

