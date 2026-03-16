Busy Clark County roadway closed due to fallen tree

CLARK COUNTY — A busy roadway in Clark County is closed due to a fallen tree.

A portion of the road near the 4400 block of St. Paris Pike is closed after a tree blocked the roadway, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher could not give a time for when the roadway would be reopened.

We will continue to follow this story.

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