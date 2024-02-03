Body of missing Army veteran found in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — The body of an Army veteran who was reported missing last month in Miami County has been found.

Willie Couch’s body was found Friday on the edge of a tree line near a farm field on State Route 48 near Joyland Drive. in Newton Twp., according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Couch, 53, of, Tipp City, was last seen on Jan. 16 in Union Twp.

An initial investigation showed that he died of hypothermia, but his official cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are obtained. Deputies said they should happen in the coming weeks.

