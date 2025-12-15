Bitter cold turns to springtime warmth

DAYTON — Warmer weather will return to the Valley this week.

High temperatures will climb into the low 50s by Thursday. This of course all ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring us rain late afternoon Thursday. Once the front passes, we’ll have one day of cold air.. dropping back into the 20s.

This however doesn’t last long. High temperatures will climb back close to normal, if not above normal through the weekend.

The Climate Predication Center (CPC) actually give high probabilities of climbing above normal through Christmas.

