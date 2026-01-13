Bitter cold air returns

DAYTON — Two cold fronts will sweep through the Miami Valley this week and into next. The first takes temperatures into the 20s, but we attempt to rebound.

Rebounding fails and the second front drops temperatures into the teens for highs this weekend.

Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the middle to upper 30s. So with a high forecast in the upper teens by Sunday, we are forecast to drop nearly 20 degrees below normal.

Low temperatures will fall into the single digits.

And of course with ANY wind, wind chill values will drop below zero come Monday morning.

As for snow chances...

They will be light through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A dusting to a half inch is forecast mainly on grassy surfaces. Expect untreated roads and bridges and overpasses to have just a few slick spots into Thursday morning.

