Below average temperatures arrive this week

DAYTON — A potent cold front slides through Tuesday and the Miami Valley will definitely feel its impact Wedensday. The high temperatures will fall nearly 10 to 15 degrees below average. As an area of high pressure sets up behind the cold front, cooler and drier air will be filtered in.

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Wednesday’s high temperature will rise only into the low to middle 70s. High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 70s through Friday. The last time Dayton International Airport reported temperatures this “cool” was back on June 26th at 73 degrees. Within that weeks time had temperatures reported in the 70s for 8 days.

Temperature Trend

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Morning low temperatures Thursday and Friday will stay in the 50s. Not only that but the humidity will remain low. This will be a refreshing moment within the heart of summer.

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