Beat the heat and rising prices: Save on cookout essentials

BEAVERCREEK — Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer. With prices rising, some people may feel like they’re being priced out of their holiday cookouts.

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From sales to digital coupons, stores like Kroger have many ways to save if you shop the store right.

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“We’re trying to make it easy and convenient for people to save money in our stores,” Danielle Gentry, with Kroger, said.

News Center 7 looked at the Consumer Price Index, and some cookout staples are more expensive this year compared to last year.

Take a cheeseburger, for example; tomatoes are up 50%, romaine lettuce is up almost 10%, cheddar cheese is up 5%, and ground beef is up 15%.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz went into a Kroger on Wednesday to buy some of the cookout staples while focusing on the sales. In the end, he was able to save $17.

“If you’re shopping the sale, you’re going to find all kinds of deals,” Gentry said.

Additionally, Kroger will be offering a 10% military discount on Memorial Day.

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