Auto parts store employee sentenced year after shooting customer

DAYTON — An auto parts store employee charged with aggravated assault after a 2022 fight and shooting at the store has received her sentence.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Auto parts store employee facing charges for shooting customer after fight in store

Ke’Laron Watson, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. On Dec. 1, she was found not guilty on one count and guilty on the other, according to court documents.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to court documents.

In July 2022, police responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts on W. Third Street in Dayton on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A video posted on social media showed two women fighting. When they briefly broke away from each other, Watson went to the counter and grabbed a gun. She fired one shot at the other woman.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was later released.

On scene, Watson admitted to shooting the other woman and told officers the firearm was in her car. She was taken into custody.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE ‘She didn’t deserve to get shot;’ Attorney of woman shot at auto parts store considering civil suit

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Watson said she was helping the woman find a car part when she became upset and threatened her.

Watson told officers the woman began to attack her. She fired the gun when the woman was allegedly coming back for another attack.

“She put her hands on me and she pulled my hair out and everything else. And while she was beating on me, I shot her,” Watson said in a 911 call obtained through a public records request by News Center 7.

According to court records, video of the incident shows Watson retrieving the gun, pointing it at the woman, and firing it at her as she walked away.

Watson’s sentencing comes a year and a half after the incident occurred.

©2023 Cox Media Group