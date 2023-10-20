Area sheriff’s office searching for suspect who fled from traffic stop, crashed into cornfield

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Thursday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to yield and took off, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

In the area of the airport on State Route 47 the vehicle crashed into a cornfield and the man fled on foot into the field.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LCSO Dispatch at (937) 592-5731.

