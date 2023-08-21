Area school districts to dismiss early this week due to extreme heat

Students at several area school districts will go home early some days this week due to the forecast for excessive heat.

Troy City Schools announced it will dismiss two hours early on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.

“Obviously we take the health and safety of our students and staff very seriously,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We are very excited to have our students back in school this week, but we will always put their health first. With that in mind, we feel dismissing early Thursday and Friday is the right choice.”

Jefferson Township Local Schools will also dismiss early Tuesday, Aug. 22 through the 25.

Baker Middle School in Fairborn will have early dismissal each day this week, Gene Lolli, Fairborn Superintendent, said.

Hot temperatures are expected this week with highs in the upper 80s today and reaching the mid-90s throughout the week, according to Storm Center 7.

