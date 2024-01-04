Area school district on 2-hour delay this morning

BELLEFONTAINE — An area school district is on a two-hour delay this morning.

The Benjamin Logan Local School District announced on social media that schools will be starting two hours late today.

They said the two-hour delay was due to slippery roads.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz said some parts of Logan County are waking up to a dusting of snow this morning.

We are also seeing temperatures this morning in the low to mid-30s across the area.

