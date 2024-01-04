Area school district on 2-hour delay this morning

BELLEFONTAINE — An area school district is on a two-hour delay this morning.
>>STAY INFORMED: Latest delays and closings
The Benjamin Logan Local School District announced on social media that schools will be starting two hours late today.
They said the two-hour delay was due to slippery roads.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz said some parts of Logan County are waking up to a dusting of snow this morning.
We are also seeing temperatures this morning in the low to mid-30s across the area.
©2024 Cox Media Group