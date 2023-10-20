Area residents footing the bill for sidewalk pavement program

MIAMISBURG — A construction project has people in one local community footing the bill to fix the damaged sidewalks in front of their homes.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to Miamisburg’s City Engineer about the sidewalk pavement program and the notices some people are getting.

The cracks and broken pavement won’t be there much longer because the city will have sidewalks finished by next week.

Jeraldine Addis lives on Evans Avenue. It’s one of the last streets the city will fix up this year for the sidewalk pavement program, which will improve sidewalks, curbs, and gutters in Miamisburg. But the damaged sidewalk in front of her home will cost her.

“It depends on your property and how much is cracked and what they have to fix then it’ll be that much,” Addis said.

She was sent a notice about three years ago with an estimate on how much she will pay for fixing this sidewalk.

Addis had to find her own contractor but she didn’t, so now the payment will be on her property taxes, but she has some time to pay it off.

“They can assess it over a 10 year period through Montgomery County and a lot of folks do it that way,” said Bob Stanley, the city engineer.

Stanley said that the average cost to fix the sidewalks could cost you anywhere from 150 to 25 hundred dollars.

Addis is unsure how she feels about the work in general but isn’t happy her taxes will go up.

“If they have to do the whole project then they’ll put the cost of it on your property taxes,” Addis said.

This time next year the city will come back and repave the road as their final touch.

The city sends out notices on an average of three to five years out of each street that will be worked on.





