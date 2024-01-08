Area to receive federal funding for childcare services

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Child Development Centers (MVCDC) will be receiving federal funding to serve children from low-income families.

The Dayton area’s largest Head Start provider has been awarded over $2.5 million in federal funds from a grant from the Department of Health and Health Services, according to Dayton Congressman Mike Turner.

The funding is of part HHS’ Fiscal Year 2023 Early Head Start-Child Care Partnerships (EHS-CCP) grant program.

“Miami Valley Child Development Centers has been serving low-income children and families since the inception of Head Start, and I am glad that they have received these federal funds to continue as the Dayton area’s grantee for this essential program,” said Congressman Mike Turner. “MVCDC’s work is critical to ensuring that young people in our community get a great start in life and can begin kindergarten on track. This grant will make certain that MVCDC has the resources they need to improve the lives of families and children in the Miami Valley.”

MVCDC will use these funds to partner with school districts to operate Early Childhood Education programs that are essential in helping families become financially stable and independent.

