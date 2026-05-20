Annual job fair helps connect veterans with resources

GREENE COUNTY — Veterans organizations hosted a “Vets Moving Forward” job and resource fair at Wright State University in Greene County today.

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The fair aimed to help veterans explore opportunities and resources available to them after their military service.

Dan Hicks, a Marine veteran who served for six years, described the abrupt end of his military career.

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“One minute you’re on top of your game, you’re doing your thing, and then the next thing you know, that quick, it’s gone,” Hicks said.

Dianah Lemacks, an Air Force veteran who also served for six years, medically retired from service.

Lemacks expressed the emotional impact of this change, stating, “It’s overwhelming and kind of shattering like what your hopes and dreams were at one point.”

The event featured various booths offering assistance, including the Veterans Crisis Line and Miami Valley Fair Housing.

Veterans could also connect directly with employers seeking to hire them.

Elizabeth Harding, representing the Reynolds and Reynolds Entrepreneurship Boot Camp for Veterans, offered guidance to those interested in starting their own businesses.

“For veterans that are interested in starting a business, they have an idea, but they’re not sure where to start, or people that have launched something recently, but need some help getting going, that’s what we’re here to do,” Harding explained.

She noted that the determination and grit learned in the military often make veterans excellent business owners.

Seth Gordon, director of the Wright State Military and Veterans Center, highlighted the valuable skills veterans bring to the workforce.

“Anytime you have somebody that’s been in a situation where they’ve had to demonstrate a great deal of accountability and responsibility, you’re benefiting from having a veteran work for you,” he said.

The “Vets Moving Forward” job and resource fair is an annual event. According to Gordon, the fair takes place every year at the same time in May.

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