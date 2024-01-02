Amazon van stolen from local community found empty

HARRISON TWP. — An Amazon van stolen from Montgomery County over the weekend has been found empty.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Amazon van stolen in Harrison Twp.; Eyewitness explains what he saw

As News Center 7 previously reported, the van was stolen from the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive in Harrison Twp. Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning that it was stolen by an unknown male and was found unoccupied “a short time later” in Dayton.

All the packages that were in the van had been removed before it was found, the spokesperson confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

