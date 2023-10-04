UPDATE: All lanes reopened following crash on NB I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @7:15 a.m.

Traffic is moving again following a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 in Dayton Wednesday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked due to crash on NB I-75 in Dayton

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Northbound Interstate 75 at Stanley Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Officers closed all lanes of NB I-75 while they investigated the crash.

They reopened all lanes just after 7 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Traffic is slow on Northbound Interstate 75 in Dayton due to a crash Wednesday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked due to crash on NB I-75 in Dayton

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Northbound Interstate 75 at Stanley Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

OHDOT cameras show officers have blocked all lanes of traffic on NB I-75 at Stanley Avenue.

Traffic is backed up well past State Route 4 on NB I-75 and continues to grow.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group