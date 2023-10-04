UPDATE: All lanes reopened following crash on NB I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @7:15 a.m.
Traffic is moving again following a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 in Dayton Wednesday morning.
>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked due to crash on NB I-75 in Dayton
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Northbound Interstate 75 at Stanley Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Officers closed all lanes of NB I-75 while they investigated the crash.
They reopened all lanes just after 7 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
OHDOT cameras show officers have blocked all lanes of traffic on NB I-75 at Stanley Avenue.
Traffic is backed up well past State Route 4 on NB I-75 and continues to grow.
