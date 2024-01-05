Airmen return to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 2-month deployment

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Around 140 Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 445th Airlift are back after a two-month deployment.

They returned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) on Thursday, according to a WPAFB spokesperson.

Master Sergeant Patrick O’Reilly took pictures of the reunion between family and friends.

The airmen had to prep and deploy in under 72 hours as part of the Wing’s first C-17 force element.

They transported cargo, personnel, and humanitarian aid to various locations and maintained the aircraft to be ready at a moment’s notice.

The airmen had been on deployment since October 2023.

U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly

