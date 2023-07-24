AES Ohio CEO leaving company; Acting president, CEO announced

DAYTON — AES Ohio’s current president and chief executive officer (CEO) will be departing the company at the end of the month.

After 17 years with AES Ohio, Kristina Lund will be leaving her role as president and CEO of utilities, a spokesperson for the electric utility company confirmed Monday.

Prior to becoming CEO, Lund served as the company’s chief product officer of carbon-free energy.

“We are sad to see Kristina go, but we are fortunate that under her leadership, we have developed a group of strong and capable leaders to ensure continued success,” spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said.

That group includes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ahmed Pasha, who has been named acting President of AES Indiana and AES Ohio.

“Ahmed has been with the company for more than two decades and he has demonstrated exemplary results at every stage of his career,” Kabel said.

Ahmed Pasha (AES Ohio)

