7 Circle of Kindness: Local organization surprises kids in need with new beds

DAYTON — On Saturday, WHIO-TV’s 7 Circle of Kindness was at the 7th annual “Hope to Dream” event where Miami Valley children in need were gifted brand-new beds.

The day started with more than 75 volunteers unloading and setting up 50 beds for kids that would get there.

One of the nonprofits that helped make the event happen is called Secret Smiles and News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to the organization’s presidents about why these beds are critical.

“We understand how important a good night’s sleep is and children that are sleeping on the floor or on an old couch, they’re not able to get a good night’s sleep,” Tracey Janess, president of Secret Smiles, said. “It’s life-changing.”

Once the kids found their new beds, they found a lot of things they liked.

Davon, a recipient of a bed, was asked what it meant for him to get one.

“(It’s) like all my hopes and dreams are on this bed,” Davon said.

Saturday wasn’t the only time Secret Smiles would be giving out beds. They’re doing it every day in ways we don’t even see.

For more information on Secret Smiles and ways to get involved, you can click here.

